Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $404.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.13.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.