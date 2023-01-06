Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in 3M by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.64.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average is $126.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

