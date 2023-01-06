Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 10,843 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 113,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $204.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.79 and its 200 day moving average is $194.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.19.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

