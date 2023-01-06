Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 7,021 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 510,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 185,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

