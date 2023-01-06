Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWL. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,665,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 249.7% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 318,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 227,104 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,263,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after acquiring an additional 108,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after purchasing an additional 108,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,206,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $82.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

