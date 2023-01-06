Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after purchasing an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67,298 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $218.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $248.26.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.14.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.