Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 5.7% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

NYSE COP opened at $116.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.59. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

