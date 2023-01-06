Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $168.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $194.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.