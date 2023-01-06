Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.13 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $37.13 million and $1.65 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can now be bought for $6.21 or 0.00036950 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,617,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,975,674 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

