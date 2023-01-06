Morgan Stanley Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $260.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.37.

SYK stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.51. 9,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,595. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $279.28.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 30,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

