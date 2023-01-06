Morgan Stanley Cuts Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $42.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.85. 20,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,182. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $62.37.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

