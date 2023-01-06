Morgan Stanley Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $41.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.32.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

