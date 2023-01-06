Morgan Stanley Lowers Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) to Underweight

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $47,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $41,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

