Morgan Stanley Raises Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $209.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.

HON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $207.73. 19,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,127. The stock has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

