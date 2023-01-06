Morgan Stanley Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $135.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $126.77. 46,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day moving average of $112.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 96.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,089 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 781.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,159 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

