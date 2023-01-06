Morgan Stanley Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $258.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LII. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.23.

NYSE LII traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $237.74. 1,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,184. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $312.96.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lennox International by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

