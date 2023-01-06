Morgan Stanley Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $258.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on LII. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.23.
Lennox International Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE LII traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $237.74. 1,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,184. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $312.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lennox International by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennox International (LII)
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
- How 2022’s Biggest Healthcare Gainers Could Fare In 2023
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.