Morgan Stanley Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $46.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NVRO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Nevro Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -118.97 and a beta of 0.86. Nevro has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $93.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Nevro by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Nevro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 250,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

