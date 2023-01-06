Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Shares Down 24%

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 24% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 1,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Company Profile

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans.

