Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Shares Down 1.7%

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140.65 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.72). Approximately 6,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 16,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.75).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1,583.33.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

