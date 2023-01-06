MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $35.96 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00447121 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.89 or 0.01734410 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,176.09 or 0.30546895 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

