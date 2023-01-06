Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.47. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 6,617 shares changing hands.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth $47,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

