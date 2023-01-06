Nano Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $95.35 million and $17.03 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00004245 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,855.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.31 or 0.00446772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00931305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00109474 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00601546 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00255853 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

