National Bank Financial Comments on i-80 Gold Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:IAU)

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.
Separately, National Bankshares initiated coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 price target on the stock.
i-80 Gold Stock Down 3.8 %
About i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.
