National Bank Financial Comments on i-80 Gold Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:IAU)

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Separately, National Bankshares initiated coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 3.8 %

About i-80 Gold

IAU opened at C$3.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. i-80 Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.97 and a 12-month high of C$4.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$913.40 million and a PE ratio of 4.27.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

