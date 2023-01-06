Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 1,367 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.00. 6,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,151. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

