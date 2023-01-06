Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 477 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $5.51 on Friday, reaching $209.98. 43,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.79 and its 200-day moving average is $194.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

