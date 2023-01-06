Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $26.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $530.30. 41,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $207.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $631.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.