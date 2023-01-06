Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 82,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Welltower by 100.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 142,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 152.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Shares of WELL traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.94. 16,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

