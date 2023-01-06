Naviter Wealth LLC Has $703,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 22.9% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $180,710,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

