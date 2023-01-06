Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Montrose Environmental Group comprises about 3.1% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.77% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 3.8 %

MEG traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. 366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.46 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.