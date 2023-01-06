Naviter Wealth LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Prologis by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 63,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,762 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 22,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.92. 23,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,773. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.34. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

