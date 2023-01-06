Naviter Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Danaher by 10.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,923,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after buying an additional 523,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $9.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.10. The company had a trading volume of 119,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $309.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.