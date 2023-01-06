NEAR Protocol Trading Up 19.7% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $81.98 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00008996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00068904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059801 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000224 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003861 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.51039275 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $90,477,152.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.