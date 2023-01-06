Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
NHS stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $12.32.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
