Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

NHS stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.