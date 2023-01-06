Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Stephen A. Sherwin Sells 30,000 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,037.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.95. The company had a trading volume of 895,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,160. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.71 and a beta of 0.54. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

