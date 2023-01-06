Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Stephen A. Sherwin Sells 30,000 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,037.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance
Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.95. The company had a trading volume of 895,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,160. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.71 and a beta of 0.54. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.