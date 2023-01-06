Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVROGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 397,862 shares.The stock last traded at $39.77 and had previously closed at $40.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Nevro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVROGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Nevro by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Nevro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 250,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.