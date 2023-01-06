Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 397,862 shares.The stock last traded at $39.77 and had previously closed at $40.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Nevro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Nevro by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Nevro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 250,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Articles

