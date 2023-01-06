New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Up 7.2%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 36,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,189,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. TD Securities lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.42.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Trading Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $760.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,830,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 602,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after buying an additional 1,771,465 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,586,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.