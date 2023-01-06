NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.78

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.78 and traded as low as C$9.81. NFI Group shares last traded at C$10.66, with a volume of 427,865 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC cut shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.36.

NFI Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.77. The firm has a market cap of C$865.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.72) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$670.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post -0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

