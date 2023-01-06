NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in NIKE were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

NIKE Increases Dividend

NKE stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $163.19. The company has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

