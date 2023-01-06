NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $120.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.87. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $163.19.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at NIKE

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 163,947 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 32,701 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.