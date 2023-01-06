NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 6,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 421,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15.

Institutional Trading of NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.44 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 54.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NMI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in NMI during the third quarter valued at $531,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI during the third quarter valued at $513,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in NMI by 36.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.