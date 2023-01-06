NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Price Up 2.3%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €17.57 ($18.69) and last traded at €17.46 ($18.57). Approximately 30,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.06 ($18.15).

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $556.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is €16.87 and its 200-day moving average is €17.14.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

