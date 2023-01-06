Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.44

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.44 and traded as low as $11.79. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 2,840 shares.

Nortech Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.