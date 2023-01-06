Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $97.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.
NTRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.
Northern Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NTRS stock opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.