Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $97.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

NTRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

