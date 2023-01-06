Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $528.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $530.10 and a 200-day moving average of $497.76. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.38.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

