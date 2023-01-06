Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $537.12. 1,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,276. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $530.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.38.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

