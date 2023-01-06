NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down to $118.81

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $118.81, but opened at $111.35. NovoCure shares last traded at $112.55, with a volume of 8,812 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

NovoCure Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -154.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Insider Activity at NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,012.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust bought a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $6,974,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 61.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after acquiring an additional 129,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

