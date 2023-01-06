Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NMT opened at $10.75 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.