Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NMI opened at $9.86 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:NMI Get Rating ) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.86% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

