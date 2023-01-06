Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

