Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
