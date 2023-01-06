Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.19. 90,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,535,355. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.